Congress & Courts

U.S. lawmakers want former Huawei unit added to economic blacklist

 5 days ago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A group of 14 Republican lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday asked the U.S. Commerce Department to add former Huawei unit Honor Device Co to the government’s economic blacklist. The lawmakers said Honor was divested from Huawei, which was added to the U.S. entity...

