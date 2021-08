In the year 2017 BK (Before Kids), I often chatted with friends, exhausted from being up late with their little ones the night before. They frequently used the word “overtired” when citing the reason for their children’s sleep struggles. Overtired? What does that even mean? The solution, I thought, is easy: shut your eyes and go to sleep! I’m now the proud papa to two-year-old twins. I can assure you that being overtired is a real phenomenon, and it’s spectacularly frustrating. I also know that sleep is critical for development in all stages of a young life. But there is help!