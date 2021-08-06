Cancel
Must-see Olympics Friday-Saturday: Men's soccer, men's beach volleyball, women's water polo

By Michael Lerseth
San Francisco Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are three things to watch early Friday, Friday night and early Saturday at the Olympics (all times Pacific). 1. Men’s soccer (4 a.m., NBCSN): If you’re a fan of either Mexico or Japan you probably already had your alarm set for the early-morning West Coast start of the bronze medal game. Both teams had opportunities to win medals in 2012, with Mexico winning gold in London (beating perennial power Brazil 2-1) and Japan losing a chance for bronze, falling 2-0 to South Korea. Mexico’s gold is its only medal; it lost the bronze-medal match on home turf in 1968, falling 2-0 to ... Japan. That remains Japan’s only medal in the event.

