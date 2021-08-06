Must-see Olympics Friday-Saturday: Men's soccer, men's beach volleyball, women's water polo

Here are three things to watch Wednesday, early Thursday at the Olympics (all times Pacific). 1. Men’s golf (3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Golf Channel): Collin Morikawa (6:25 p.m. tee time) has the tantalizing opportunity to win a major and an Olympic medal in the same month. The Cal alum, ranked No. 3 in the world, won the British Open on July 18. Combined with his PGA Championship victory at Harding Park last summer, he made history as just the second player since 1926 to win two majors in eight or fewer starts. Absent will be Spain’s Jon Rahm, ranked No. 1, and Modesto native Bryson DeChambeau, No. 6, who both tested positive for the coronavirus.