US Baseball Team Faces Japan for Gold at Tokyo Olympics

By Mike Gavin
NBC Connecticut
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust one thing stands between the U.S. baseball team and a gold medal: the only team it lost to during the Tokyo Olympics. The U.S. will square off against Japan in the gold medal game on Saturday at 6 a.m. ET as the newest gold medal winners are determined in baseball, a sport that returned to the Olympics after a 13-year absence. The game will stream live on NBCOlympics.com and air on USA Network at 9:30 a.m. ET on Saturday.

Income TaxFOXBusiness

US Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky likely to owe tens of thousands in taxes for winnings

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky will be leaving Tokyo with two gold medals and two silvers, and reportedly a large tax bill. The swimmer has won a total of 10 Olympic medals since London 2012, making her the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history and helping her get lucrative endorsement deals totaling more than $1 million, according to Bloomberg.
Worldwcn247.com

Ledecky, Dressel star for US; Japan's baseball team advances

TOKYO (AP) — Katie Ledecky made more history for the U.S. in the pool. Same for Caeleb Dressel. And Japan won again in baseball’s return to the Olympics. Ledecky won the 800-meter freestyle, finishing her grueling Olympic program with a third straight victory in a race she hasn’t lost since 2010. Dressel captured his third gold medal of the Tokyo Games with a world record in the 100-meter butterfly. Japan’s baseball team beat Mexico 7-4 to win Group A in the sport’s first appearance at the Olympics since 2008. Former Central League MVP Tetsuto Yamada broke it open with a three-run homer in Yokohama.

Comments / 0

