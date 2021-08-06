Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hinckley, MN

Dayton Hawkinson

pinecountynews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDayton died peacefully with family members by his side on August 1, 2021. He was 89 years old. He was the son of Eldon and Genevieve Hawkinson born on October 15, 1931, in Pokegama Township near Henriette, Minnesota. Dayton attended the three-room Henriette School from first through eighth grade and finished high school at Pine City where he played football and graduated in 1949. Following high school, he held seasonal jobs as an electrician at Mattson Electric in Mora, the railroad, Olson Lumber in Henriette, as a log cutter in Cook and (at last a fulltime job!) at Mahoning Mine in Hibbing, Minnesota where he was a bulldozer operator. When he wasn’t working at the mine, he worked a part-time job for Max Gray/Shear constructing homes and commercial buildings.

www.pinecountynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
City
Pine City, MN
City
Hibbing, MN
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Hinckley, MN
City
Dayton, MN
City
Aitkin, MN
State
Colorado State
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Oak Grove, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#Softball#Henriette School#Mattson Electric#The United States Army#Mahoning Mines#The Scenic Sign Company#Hinckley Hardware#Sandstone#Facilities#The Hinckley Lions Club#The American Legion#The Hinckley Honor Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Senate Democrats approve $3.5 trillion budget resolution in key step toward passing major economic package without GOP votes

(CNN) — Senate Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday morning, setting the stage in the weeks and months to come for the party to craft and attempt to pass a sweeping economic package expanding the social safety net that President Joe Biden has made a signature agenda item without the threat of a filibuster from Republicans who oppose it.
Women's HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy