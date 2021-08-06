Dayton Hawkinson

Dayton died peacefully with family members by his side on August 1, 2021. He was 89 years old. He was the son of Eldon and Genevieve Hawkinson born on October 15, 1931, in Pokegama Township near Henriette, Minnesota. Dayton attended the three-room Henriette School from first through eighth grade and finished high school at Pine City where he played football and graduated in 1949. Following high school, he held seasonal jobs as an electrician at Mattson Electric in Mora, the railroad, Olson Lumber in Henriette, as a log cutter in Cook and (at last a fulltime job!) at Mahoning Mine in Hibbing, Minnesota where he was a bulldozer operator. When he wasn’t working at the mine, he worked a part-time job for Max Gray/Shear constructing homes and commercial buildings.