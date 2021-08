Xbox Cloud Gaming is coming to the Xbox App on Windows to make cloud gaming even more accessible, however, it’s only available to Xbox Insiders for now. Available to those within Xbox’s Insider program across 22 countries, this new feature technically doesn’t give Insiders access to Xbox Cloud Gaming on any platform it’s not on already, but it does show more of Microsoft’s “continued goal to make gaming available to all players around the world, wherever you are, on the devices you want.”