Lincoln Woman Facing Numerous Drug Charges

By Karla James
klin.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLincoln Police were following up on a narcotics investigation and served a warrant at a home near 12th and E Street around 11:30 Thursday. Officers found 374.7 grams of marijuana with a street value of $7,000, 4.7 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $400, $1,500 in cash and a loaded handgun. The marijuana and methamphetamine were individually packaged and investigators also found other evidence of the sale of narcotics in the home.

klin.com

#Drug Possession#Marijuana#Methamphetamine#E Street#Lincoln Police
