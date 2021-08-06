Lincoln Woman Facing Numerous Drug Charges

Lincoln Police were following up on a narcotics investigation and served a warrant at a home near 12th and E Street around 11:30 Thursday. Officers found 374.7 grams of marijuana with a street value of $7,000, 4.7 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $400, $1,500 in cash and a loaded handgun. The marijuana and methamphetamine were individually packaged and investigators also found other evidence of the sale of narcotics in the home.