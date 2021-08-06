Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greene County, IA

Deadline is Today for GCYAA Football Leagues

By Coltrane Carlson
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is the deadline to register for two different football leagues with the Greene County Youth Athletic Association. There is a 3rd and 4th grade flag football league and a 5th and 6th grade modified tackle football league. Games will be played on Sundays against other teams, including Coon Rapids-Bayard, Sac City, South Central Calhoun, among others. Registration fees are $55 for the 3rd and 4th grade league and $165 for the 5th and 6th grade league.The fees include an equipment rental, insurance, and a practice jersey.

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greene County, IA
Sports
County
Greene County, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Sac City, IA
Local
Iowa Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tackle Football#Flag Football#American Football#Gcyaa Football Leagues
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Senate Democrats approve $3.5 trillion budget resolution in key step toward passing major economic package without GOP votes

(CNN) — Senate Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday morning, setting the stage in the weeks and months to come for the party to craft and attempt to pass a sweeping economic package expanding the social safety net that President Joe Biden has made a signature agenda item without the threat of a filibuster from Republicans who oppose it.
Women's HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy