Deadline is Today for GCYAA Football Leagues

Today is the deadline to register for two different football leagues with the Greene County Youth Athletic Association. There is a 3rd and 4th grade flag football league and a 5th and 6th grade modified tackle football league. Games will be played on Sundays against other teams, including Coon Rapids-Bayard, Sac City, South Central Calhoun, among others. Registration fees are $55 for the 3rd and 4th grade league and $165 for the 5th and 6th grade league.The fees include an equipment rental, insurance, and a practice jersey.