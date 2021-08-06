‘Rodney Scott’s World of BBQ’: Every day is a good day, especially when it’s filled with great barbecue
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Every day is a good day, says Rodney Scott. And, if I were Rodney Scott, I’d have to agree. The renowned maestro of whole-hog, pit barbecue has two very successful restaurants in Charleston and Birmingham, and another that just opened in Atlanta to great acclaim and long lines of happily hungry customers. He is the recipient of a coveted James Beard Regional Chef award, the first African American to win the Southeast division, and only the second barbecue pitmaster to be recognized for his culinary achievement. And according to those who know, he’s a nice guy who appreciates all the good things in his life. When he says that every glass is half full, he truly means it.www.cleveland.com
