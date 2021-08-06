‘Rodney Scott’s World of BBQ’: Every day is a good day, especially when it’s filled with great barbecue

Rodney Jenkins wishes he had a taller tale to tell about how he became his family’s official pitmaster at the age of 10. But the truth is that after having spent his formative years being served burnt meat, undercooked meat, and, worst of all, burnt and undercooked meat, he was fed up and took matters into his own hands. Even though he was just a kid at the time, Jenkins was observant enough to watch and learn from others. He saw that properly cooked meat required some attention. So rather than let the chicken thighs, hot links, and hamburger patties sit idly atop the searing hot grates as he’d noticed some family members doing, he moved the wares evenly and often.