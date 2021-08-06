Cancel
Spirit cancels flights Friday; more to come in the next few days

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
Spirit Airlines canceled 250 flights on Friday, marking six straight days of cancellations for the airline.

And, according to the company’s president, the cancellations are not over yet.

Spirit CEO Ted Christie said more flights will be canceled in the coming days as the company tries to get technical and staffing issues under control.

“It’s heart-wrenching. It’s a terrible experience, and we’re doing our best to make up for that,” Christie said.

“I believe we have, so that those people are either where they belong or they’re in a hotel or are afforded the option to go somewhere else.”

Christie said the problems began in late July with bad weather across the country causing delays and stranded crews.

He told CBS that he expected operations to return to normal by early next week.

