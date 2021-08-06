Video Interview: Amber Burns of Guhts & Witchkiss on Blood Feather and More
Video Interview: Amber Burns of Guhts & Witchkiss on Blood Feather. This Friday, Aug. 6, marks the release date of Blood Feather, the debut four-song/25-minute EP from New York atmospheric heavybringers Guhts. At the core of the band is the pairing of vocalist Amber Burns and guitarist/synthesist Scott Prater, both also of the atmospheric sludge/post-metal outfit Witchkiss. As Burns explains it in the interview below, Prater was writing music for Witchkiss and began to embark on a separate project during pandemic lockdown last year. When she came aboard — at her insistence, again, to hear her tell the story — the roots of Guhts were set, and though she also drums in their "main outfit," Blood Feather's programmed drumming allows for the exploration of new melodic ideas and textures without having to essentially be in two places at once in terms of headspace.
