It's back-to-school season—here's where to buy backpacks online

Asbury Park Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Stocking up on back-to-school materials is an exciting time, but the star of any school shopping trip is the gleaming, brand-new backpack. With virtual and hybrid learning this past year, backpacks have been sitting in the closet gathering a layer of dust, so it's likely you and many others need to purchase a new one for the in-person return.

www.app.com

