Latest Videos

Celebrities|hiphop-n-more.com
Tyga Shares Latest Single & Music Video For ‘Mrs. Bubblegum’: Watch
It’s been a minute since Tyga released a full album, but he’s been dropping singles lately, including the summer song ‘Splash’ featuring Moneybagg Yo. The rapper teased some new music this week, sharing a clip of his new song ‘Mrs. Bubblegum’. Another summer banger, Tyga also shares the accompanying music...
Celebrities|wfav951.com
Adam Levine Of Maroon 5 Shares Video Of His Latest Tattoo Session
Maroon 5 frontman, Adam Levine showed off his new tattoo and posted a video of it afterwards. Known for his body ink, he has full sleeves on each of his arms and over a dozen other designs across his entire body. In the video, you can see the process go...
TV Series|Posted byTVShowsAce
‘B&B’ Spoilers: Paris And Finn’s Alliance Begins, Secrets Kept From Steffy?
The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers suggest John “Finn’ Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) will be keeping secrets from his new bride Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). But he will find a confidant. B&B spoilers for the week of August 16 to August 20 reveal he confides in Paris Buckingham (Diamond White). That is not the best way to begin a marriage. However with Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) as your birth mom, there is bound to be deception.
Celebrities|Posted byDaily Mirror
Sunni Welles dead: Former Leave It To Beaver child star dies at 72
Former child star Sunni Welles has died at 72. The actress had battled lung cancer. We'll be bringing you the latest updates on this breaking showbiz news story. Please check back regularly for updates on this developing story HERE . Get email updates on the day’s biggest stories straight to your inbox by signing up for our newsletters .
Celebrities|Hello Magazine
Ginger Zee expresses sadness over the departure of Good Morning America co-star
Ginger Zee has become somewhat of a staple on the Good Morning America team, delighting and terrifying fans each morning with her weather updates and safety drills. The entire team, in fact, has become quite well-known. However, Ginger revealed on her social media that the team wouldn't quite be the same after an unexpected departure.
TV & Videos|urbanbellemag.com
Yandy Smith & Mendeecees Harris Respond After Fans Say Kimbella Vanderhee Was Right
Yandy Smith’s issues with Infinity Gilyard began while Mendeecees Harris was in prison. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” fans have a lot to say about the recent episode. On the current season, Yandy Smith and Mendeecees Harris have joined the cast. The couple is still trying to get adjusted now that Mendeecees is no longer in prison. So since they wanted to start a new chapter in their lives, they decided it would be best to move to Atlanta. This was also something they felt would be great for their children.
TV & Videos|Posted byCBS News
Mayim Bialik and Mike Richards named new Jeopardy! hosts
"Jeopardy!" has found its new hosts. Mike Richards, the show's executive producer, has been named the new host of the beloved, syndicated game show, while Mayim Bialik will take over the primetime and spinoff series, the show announced Wednesday. The news comes after "Jeopardy!" spent several months searching for a...
Los Angeles, CA|daytimeconfidential.com
Wayne Brady Reacts to Racist Voicemail Left at CBS Studios (WATCH)
Wayne Brady is opening up about receiving a vile voicemail at CBS Studios in Los Angeles, the place where he films Let's Make a Deal. TMZ reported that Brady "was the target" of a nine-second message on the studio voicemail system in which a caller spewed racist epithets. An insider...
Music|Posted byOn Air with Ryan Seacrest
Britney Spears' Dancer Says She Was Forced To Perform: 'They Dragged Her'
As the #FreeBritney movement grows louder and louder, more folks from the pop titan’s past have come forward to share their experience with the star, including dancer Valerie Moise, who worked with her during her colossal tour, The Circus Starring Britney Spears, in 2009. On Tuesday (August 10), Moise took...
Retail|The Hollywood Gossip
Alla Subbotina Dies; Love After Lockup Star Was 31
We have some horribly sad news from the world of reality TV to report. Love After Lockup star Alla Subbotina has passed away just weeks after her most recent release from prison. She was 31 years old. The news of her passing and the cause of her death were both...
Beauty & Fashion|Cosmopolitan
Christina Milian hasn't aged a day in natural poolside selfie
If, like me, you're currently on a serious Y2K spiral and wondering what your favourite '00s celebs are now up to, I got you. Whether it's Paris Hilton's bombshell waves or Avril Lavigne's age-defying selfies, it seems all our favourite childhood celebs are making their way back onto our Pinterest boards.
Music|Posted byPage Six
Lil Nas X says he’s found ‘the one’
The rapper, 22, revealed in a new interview that he believes the unidentified person he is dating is “the one.”. “I’ve had some good boyfriends and some bad ones,” he told Variety of his romantic past in the magazine’s 2021 Power of Young Hollywood Issue, published Wednesday. “A lot of them were emotionally unavailable or had a lot of insecurity and whatnot.”
NFL|Posted byVariety
Nate Burleson to Join ‘CBS This Morning’ in Anchor Shake Up
There will be a surprising new face waiting to greet viewers at “CBS This Morning.” Nate Burleson, the former NFL wide receiver and current CBS Sports football analyst, is joining the program, according to three people familiar with the matter. These people said Burleson is seen as a potential successor to some of the current anchors at the show, and the move will break up the current group of co-anchors: Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil. Mason, a veteran CBS News correspondent who has filled many roles, including as interim anchor of “CBS Evening News,” is expected to depart and...
Music|popwrapped.com
Betty Reed Presents The Video For Latest Single “Misunderstood”
Having created and earned herself considerable buzz – both from critics and music fans – with her 2020 track “Drunk On You”, Betty Reed is now gearing up for the release of her new EP, ‘Mistakes Made, Lessons Learned’, which drops on September 3rd. Prior to that however, having released its first single “Karma” earlier this year, she’s now further teasing the collection with new single “Misunderstood”, the video for which PopWrapped are delighted to premiere.
Music|ravejungle.com
Nina Kraviz shares music video for her latest track “Skyscrapers”
Following the release of her new “Skyscrapers” single, Nina Kraviz shares the official music video. The “Skyscrapers” music video follows Nina on an exploration through Dubai as she embraces her different surroundings. Through the juxtaposition of captivating city-life imagery and her melancholic lyrics, Kraviz gives a visual to a love song that incorporates her pop-leaning sound while transcending into new creative territory.
TV & Videos|cbslocal.com
It's that time again where the anchors can Choose Your News! See what crazy, whacky stories the anchors select!
TV & Videos|cbslocal.com
AEW Rampage
Cody talks to two of AEW's Rampage biggest stars, Jack "Jungle Boy" Perry and Dr. Britt Baker, who is a real-life dentist! They give us a sneak peek at TNT's newest show!
TV & Videos|cbslocal.com
Teen's Tune - 8/11
Tina's here with a Wednesday Teen's Tune! Today, all songs have the word "you" in the title! Play along with us!
TV & Videos|mediapost.com
Vice's Latest Pivot To Video Comes Amid CTV Growth
The phrase “pivot to video” evokes rueful reminders of unsuccessful attempts by publishers to monetize video content on Facebook five or six years ago. According to the prevailing narrative, the social network dashed those hopes after changing its news feed algorithm to de-emphasize publisher content. Amid the cord-cutting trend and...
Music|Posted byiHeartRadio
