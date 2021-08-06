Equitrans sees clearer timeline for pipeline expansion

The city government in Albany is going to try to do something about “affordable housing.” Good luck. The city council agreed last month to launch what the planning staff called a “public involvement process for evaluating housing affordability options.” This may or may not involve hiring a consultant. It depends on whether Albany gets a state grant, for which it has applied. But it certainly will involve a committee, a “task force” of a dozen or fewer members including residents from each of the three council wards.