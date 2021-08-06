Equitrans sees clearer timeline for pipeline expansion
MVP Southgate has been on the drawing board for several years and, in April, was rejected for a water quality permit to allow for the construction.www.bizjournals.com
MVP Southgate has been on the drawing board for several years and, in April, was rejected for a water quality permit to allow for the construction.www.bizjournals.com
The Pittsburgh Business Times provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/pittsburgh
Comments / 0