Kanye West’s Donda Listening Party Was Brilliant, Provocative Performance Art

The relationship between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has been a rollercoaster as of late, as many spent much of last year speculating about the state of their marriage. Rumors of a strained union between the two were eventually proven correct earlier this year when it was reported that Kim Kardahian had filed for divorce after six years of marriage. Despite the two seemingly keeping their distance, Kardashian (in a gravity-defying bodysuit) recently attended West’s listening party for his upcoming Donda album, despite the mentions of their divorce on the album. Well, now it’s been suggested that Kardashian was given a little push when it came to deciding whether to attend the event.