Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Kanye West’s Donda Listening Party Was Brilliant, Provocative Performance Art

By Rachel Tashjia n
Posted by 
GQMagazine
GQMagazine
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It was a few minutes after 10 pm on Thursday night at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and Quavo was polishing off a gorgeous plate of wings. He had just smoked a perfect blunt that filled his VIP box with the scent of paradise, and posed for his inner circle in a black nylon artillery vest and stomper boots. His fellow Migo Takeoff was hidden beneath a camo balaclava and heaps of ice. They were surrounded by a retinue of friends-slash-iPhone photographers, several of them in balaclavas too, and a posse of women with incredibly au courant butts. Quavo’s warcore vest and Offset’s face mask were testaments to the all-encompassing influence, fashion and otherwise, of the man they—and 40,000 other attendees—were there to see: Kanye West.

www.gq.com

Comments / 0

GQMagazine

GQMagazine

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
265K+
Views
ABOUT

Look Sharp. Live Smart.

 http://gq.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
Person
Mickey Drexler
Person
Quavo
Person
Demna Gvasalia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion#Donda Listening Party#Offset#Monymous#Dmx#Art Basel Miami#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Kanye West shares photo of his Atlanta stadium bedroom

Kanye West gave a glimpse of his humble living quarters while finishing "Donda." The "Jesus Walks" rapper has been living inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium as he finishes his new album, which was supposed to be released last Friday but has yet to come to fruition. Only a twin bed, a...
Music2dopeboyz.com

Kanye West & Jay-Z Reunite

Last night, Kanye West packed out Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a one-of-a-kind listening session surrounding his forthcoming album, DONDA. And although the album was clearly not finished, fans were still able to get a taste of what Ye is bringing to the table. After playing collaborations with the likes of...
SoccerAOL Corp

Kanye Confirms He's Living in Atlanta Stadium to Finish 'Donda': Pic

Why can’t he just run away? After making headlines for reportedly living in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Kanye West confirmed his new digs — and decided to give fans a peek inside. The “Bound 2” rapper, 44, shared an Instagram photo on Tuesday, July, 27, of his room in the stadium....
Beauty & FashionNME

Someone is selling a bag of air from Kanye West’s ‘DONDA’ listening event

A Kanye West fan is selling a bag of what they claim is air from the rapper’s recent listening event for his long-awaited new album, ‘DONDA’. On Thursday night (July 22), West took over Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium to preview his 10th album. Playing the project – which includes a new collaboration with JAY-Z – to a packed house, one fan in attendance is now trying to make some money from the event.
CelebritiesPopculture

Kanye West Fan Allegedly Puts Bag of Air From 'Donda' Listening Party on Sale For Insane Price

It seems like everything was expensive at Kanye West's Donda Listening Party at Mercedez-Benz Stadium –– all the way down to the air. One of the rapper's fans has put up a bag of air from the event up for auction on an unidentified website for a starting bid of $3,333. From a screenshot of the item, the person who posted the sale allegedly went to the stadium with a zipped plastic bag, captured some of the air in the bag, and closed it shut. The listing is titled "AIR FROM DONDA DROP."
RelationshipsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why Kim Kardashian Reportedly Decided To Support Kanye West At His Big Donda Listening Party, Despite The Divorce Mentions

The relationship between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has been a rollercoaster as of late, as many spent much of last year speculating about the state of their marriage. Rumors of a strained union between the two were eventually proven correct earlier this year when it was reported that Kim Kardahian had filed for divorce after six years of marriage. Despite the two seemingly keeping their distance, Kardashian (in a gravity-defying bodysuit) recently attended West’s listening party for his upcoming Donda album, despite the mentions of their divorce on the album. Well, now it’s been suggested that Kardashian was given a little push when it came to deciding whether to attend the event.
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Kanye West's Girlfriend Irina Shayk Caught Sneaking Out Of Ex-Boyfriend Vito Schnabel's Home While Rapper Holes Up In Atlanta Stadium Finishing 'Donda'

Kanye West's rumored girlfriend Irina Shayk was spotted suspiciously sneaking out of her billionaire ex-boyfriend Vito Schnabel's home as the rapper continues to be holed up in Atlanta attempting to finish his Donda album. Article continues below advertisement. The 35-year-old supermodel hasn't been seen with Kanye in weeks, but that's...
Celebritiesthebrag.com

Kanye West finally returned to Instagram and he’s been pretty prolific since

Rejoice because Kanye West has returned to Instagram and his first several posts have been as artful and intriguing as you’d hope. Yeezy came back to the social media platform on Tuesday, July 20th, after a long absence. His return to Instagram is clearly in preparation for his forthcoming 10th album, Donda, due out this Friday, July 23rd. So yes, it’s going to be basically Kanye West Fortnight on social media, prepare yourself.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

You Can Now Watch Kanye — Maybe — Finish ‘Donda’

Apple Music has launched an exclusive livestream channel for Kanye West’s upcoming premiere event of his album Donda, taking place Thursday, August 5th at 8:00 p.m. ET from Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. .@kanyewest prepares and presents his 10th album #Donda, live from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta during an exclusive livestream event. Watch it now, only on Apple Music:https://t.co/w5603YUviT pic.twitter.com/HR4tRd0YZC — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) August 5, 2021 On Apple Music’s homepage, the music service advertised the stream as: “Watch Kanye finishing Donda in Atlanta” — and that’s exactly what it appears to be showing. (Although, given West’s perfectionism, one never knows.) Since launching at 1:00 a.m. ET...
Musicblackchronicle.com

Kanye West’s ‘DONDA’ Listening Breaks Apple Livestream Record

It seems like talk of Kanye West being canceled for his MAGA ways was all talk as his DONDA listening event broke streaming records across the board with fans eager to watch and listen his latest project. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Rock Matching Black Balenciaga Looks to 2nd ‘Donda’ Listening Event

Style going strong! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may have split in February, but they’re still coordinating their clothing choices — and fans are taking notice. Not only did they both rock matching red ensembles ensembles to the first Donda listening last month, but they did the whole matchy-matchy thing once again for the second Donda listening on Thursday, August 5.
Celebritiesmyhot995.com

Kanye West marks return to social media ahead of 'Donda's release

Kanye West is letting the world know his children are the center of his world. The rapper made a grand return to Instagram on Tuesday ahead of releasing his hotly anticipated 10th studio album, DONDA, and dedicated his first post to his four children. Wiping his Instagram clean, Ye shared...
Celebritiesmxdwn.com

Kanye West Representatives Say Donda Will Now Be Released in August

Kanye West’s new album Donda was anticipated to drop last Frida July, 23rd. It would have been only one day after the famous streaming event in Atlanta. But, Friday came around and no new album by the eccentric artist. Today, West’s representatives announced the album will instead be released on August 6th, according to Pitchfork. Last week, the artists shared a clip for his song “No Child Left Behind.” His fans have been waiting for the album quite a while at this point. The album was initially planned to drop in 2020, after Kanye West said so himself.
Celebritiesactionnewsnow.com

Kanye West's 'Donda' listening event: Everything you need to know

Kanye West premiered his 10th studio album, "Donda," during a listening event Thursday night at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It was the first original material from the provocative rapper since his Grammy-winning 2019 album "Jesus Is King." Here's what you need to know about the sold out event that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy