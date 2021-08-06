Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

A COVID Diagnostic in Only 20 Minutes, Using Two CRISPR Enzymes

By University of California - Berkeley
scitechdaily.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrequent, rapid testing for COVID-19 is critical to controlling the spread of outbreaks, especially as new, more transmissible variants emerge. While today’s gold standard COVID-19 diagnostic test, which uses qRT-PCR — quantitative reverse-transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction (PCR) — is extremely sensitive, detecting down to one copy of RNA per microliter, it requires specialized equipment, a runtime of several hours and a centralized laboratory facility. As a result, testing typically takes at least one to two days.

scitechdaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Fletcher
Person
Jennifer Doudna
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crispr#Covid#Uc Berkeley#Enzymes#Diagnostics#Covid#Crispr Cas9#Rna#Nature Chemical Biology#Uc Berkeley#Uc San Francisco#Cas13
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
ScienceNIH Director's Blog

Vitamin D supplementation and COVID-19 risk: a population-based, cohort study

Purpose: To analyze the associations between cholecalciferol or calcifediol supplementation, serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D (25OHD) levels and COVID-19 outcomes in a large population. Methods: All individuals ≥ 18 years old living in Barcelona-Central Catalonia (n = 4.6 million) supplemented with cholecalciferol or calcifediol from April 2019 to February 2020 were compared...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
KPEL 96.5

Next Big COVID Game Changer Is Coming From Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines have been the biggest weapon to fight against the COVID pandemic across the globe. Multiple companies, with backing of the United States government's Operation Warp Speed program, were able to develop these vaccines in record time. But vaccines alone will not be enough to put the COVID...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

Can COVID be transmitted through farting?

Last week, British ministers made the headlines with wild claims that COVID could potentially be spread through flatulence. Their serious concerns may be hilarious to some people, but it’s not an entirely bizarre theory. How is COVID transmitted?. By now, everyone is aware that COVID is transmitted through tiny droplets...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Ivermectin treatment in humans for COVID-19

Ivermectin, a drug used to treat parasites such as scabies in humans and intestinal helminths in cattle, was screened in 2020 for activity against COVID-19. Laboratory tests suggested a weak effect on SARS-CoV-2 virus in a test tube but did not seem feasible in humans as the doses needed would be large. However, small early trials suggested large effects on mortality, and this has led to some advocacy groups lobbying for its widespread introduction worldwide.
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This plant extract may help treat COVID-19

In a new study from Denmark, Germany and Hong Kong, researchers found that extracts from the artemisia annua plant may fight against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. They found three extracts of the artemisia annua plant could combat the SARS-CoV-2 virus in human lung tissue. While the main focus of the pandemic...
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This drug duo may help cure COVID-19, study finds

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Medical Sciencemarketresearchtelecast.com

They analyze a drug that reversed 93% of severe cases of coronavirus in just five days

A new finding made himself known in the middle of the battle to banish the covid and to help those who have been infected with the virus. A team from the Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv analyzes a drug based on a molecule called CD24 -which is found naturally in the body- and that reversed 93% of severe cases by coronavirus. The drug is in Phase II and it is key for the treatment of patients with pictures complicated by the disease.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Blood Glucose Levels Hold Key to Severity of COVID-19

Why do some people get sick and die from COVID-19 while others seem to be completely unaffected?. EPFL’s Blue Brain Project deployed its powerful brain simulation technology and expertise in cellular and molecular biology to try and answer this question. A group in the Blue Brain assembled an AI tool that could read hundreds of thousands of scientific papers, extract the knowledge and assemble the answer - A machine-generated view of the role of Blood Glucose Levels in the severity of COVID-19 was published today by Frontiers in Public Health.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

A promising new treatment for COVID-19 infection

A flowering plant native to North Africa and Western Asia could be utilized in the future treatment of COVID-19 infection. The seeds of the plant, Nigella sativa, have been used for centuries as a traditional remedy for multiple medical conditions, including inflammation and infections. Now, an Australian-first research review article has found it could be used to treat COVID-19.
Public HealthMedical News Today

Severe COVID-19: Could the nose be key to prevention?

The immune response in this area is key to the severity of the illness. In severe COVID-19, immune responses are markedly reduced, but inflammatory responses are increased. Focusing on preventive or early therapeutic interventions in the nose and throat may enhance the antiviral response and prevent severe disease. A new...
Public HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find why some people get ‘long COVID’

In a new study from the University of Adelaide, researchers have delivered crucial insight into the lasting immune system damage caused by COVID-19. They showed that people’s immune systems were significantly altered six months after their COVID-19 infection. The immune cells and gene expression experienced during this post-infection period holding...

Comments / 0

Community Policy