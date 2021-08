NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee has one of the highest COVID-19 case rates among children compared to other states according to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). Data from the child health organization has been followed by a sharp increase in cases among school-aged children in the state, kids 5-18 years of age totaling 4,831 as of August 4. That total is an increase of 806 cases in just two days of reporting per Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) data.