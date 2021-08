While he’s not a household name in the vein of Alicia Keys, Britney Spears, Pink, Khalid or Doja Cat, Peter Edge heads up the music label that houses all those artists and more, a powerful and hard-earned gig that came as the product of decades in the industry. English-born Edge began working as a DJ in the early ’80s before switching to music producing; in 2007, he was named President of A&R at what is today RCA Records. When Sony became RCA’s parent company in 2011, Edge was promoted to CEO, a position he’s now held for a full decade.