Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

Ford GT40 Stunt Car From 'Ford V Ferrari' Heading To Auction

By Anthony Alaniz
Posted by 
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Filming for Ford v Ferrari wrapped long ago, the movie hitting theaters in November 2019 before winning two Academy Awards. It’s a passionate and exciting drama about the bitter battle between Ford and Ferrari at Le Mans in the late 1960s, and you could own a piece of the movie. One of the six replica Ford GT40 stunt cars used in the movie is heading to next month’s Mecum Auction, and the star car could be yours.

www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Miami, FL
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Gurney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford V Ferrari#Ford Gt40#Academy Awards#Mecum Auction#Le Mans#Vin#Fiat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Ferrari
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Related
CarsTop Speed

The Trifecta is a Triple-Blown 1965 Mustang That Will Piss Off Ford And Chevy Fanboys

It is sacrilege to find out about a Mustang powered by an LS engine, but your jaw will hit the floor when you figure out the number of Superchargers on this thing. If you keep tabs on the muscle car scene, you are well aware of the fact about how Bradley Gray and his Blown Mafia crew can really shake things up with some of their truly insane builds.
Buying CarsTop Speed

This Pristine 1994 Jaguar XJ220 With 1800 Miles On The Clock Could Fetch Close To Half-a-Million Dollars At An Auction!

The XJ220 was one of the most underrated supercars of the 90s. In the 80s, Ferrari and Porsche were the gold standards for all sports cars. Jaguar wanted to show themselves - and the world - that they could do better with the XJ220 - the 220 signifying its top speed in miles per hour and they succeeded as the Jag went on to become the world’s fastest road car.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Ford Maverick Looks Properly Small In Family Photo With Ranger, F-150

By now, you've seen plenty of photos and videos featuring the new Ford Maverick. If you follow Motor1.com regularly, you've seen an early comparison to the Ranger when Maverick was still a camouflaged prototype. We also shared a sketched profile comparison between all Ford trucks, but this is the first opportunity we've had to see Ford's compact, mid-size, and full-size trucks together in the real world.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2004 Ford Shelby V-10 Cobra Concept Ride Review: Still Venomous

A concours-condition example of a 1991 Dodge Viper RT/10 or 2005 Ford GT should set you back somewhere between $115,000 and $350,000 in today's market. That's the Hagerty #1 condition valuation range currently covering used examples of these vehicles. Those were the two passion projects that preceded the car you see here, the Ford Shelby Cobra Concept, in lifelong engineer and perennial MotorTrend Car of the Year guest judge Chris Theodore's storied career.
Buying CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Stunning Blue Ferrari F40 Sells For Record $1.4 Million

Ferrari is no stranger to breaking auction records. In 2018, a stunning Ferrari 250 GTO sold for a record-breaking $48 million. Last year, a 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB Long Nose breached the $3 million mark and became the most expensive vehicle to be sold via an online auction. Clearly, collectors are willing to pay big bucks for a rare Ferrari. Well, another record has just been shattered because a Ferrari F40 - a car that needs no introduction - just sold for a staggering £1 million or around $1.38 million at current rates. According to Cars UK, that makes it the most expensive car ever sold via online auction in the UK and Europe.
Posted by
Motorious

Patina 1964 Ford F100 Highlighted In Upcoming Auction

This unique vintage pickup has some serious style!. The Ford F-series pickup truck is American’s favorite truck, moving nearly a million a year in current times, maybe disrupted by the chip shortage, but we’ll see about that. When done right, the vintage F100 trucks are extremely worth collectibles, and this patina F100 Ford pickup checks all the boxes of an unconventional show truck.
Carsmotor1.com

GM releases images of four-seat Chevy Corvette that never happened

Being as iconic as to bear the monicker America's sports car, we all know a thing or two about the Chevrolet Corvette. Its almost seven decades of existence warrant some facts to be known and recently we just learned one of those facts, thanks to GM Design on Instagram. Apparently,...
CarsTop Speed

How On Earth Did A Stock BMW M3 Competition Manage To Beat A Tuned Nissan Skyline GT-R And A Tuned Ford Mustang?

The M3 Competition made over 200 horses fewer than the Skyline and the Mustang and still beat them in a drag race!. Carwow is back with another drag racing video, and this time, they had a pretty interesting mix. The contenders for this race were a Ford Mustang, a Nissan Skyline, and a BMW M3. The BMW M3 was in the Competition spec and completely stock. However, the Japanese and the American weren’t. The Nissan made 750 horses whereas the Ford put out 735 ponies. The M3, on the other hand, makes a little over 500 horsepower. Which car do you think will claim the bragging rights this time?
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

Rare 2012 Lexus LFA with 177 Miles Up for Auction

This one-of-500 example has been frozen in time for nearly a decade. Back in 2005, Lexus debuted its LFA Concept at the North American International Auto Show with great fanfare. When it was finally released for model year 2011, it was a hand-built beauty with an uber-exclusive starting price of $375,000.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Hot Wheels Is About To Drop A Ford Raptor 2021 HWC Special Edition

Car enthusiasts, young and young-at-heart, have something to look forward to in the next several hours as Hot Wheels is about to launch a special edition model to be added into its collectible range. Introducing, the Ford Raptor 2021 Special Edition, dropping at the Hot Wheels Collectors website within several at the time of this article's publishing.
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

The 1979 Porsche 928 From Risky Business Is Up for Auction

Clearly, this is not the one that sank to the bottom of Lake Michigan. Before Tom Cruise took a wrong turn down Wackadoodle Lane in his personal life, he was cranking out more movies than my ice cream maker serves up frosty treats. He played a small part as a hyper teenager on The Outsiders and hit his stride in the cult classic Risky Business, the explicit coming-of-age story from 1983, before moving on to big hits like Top Gun, A Few Good Men, and the Mission Impossible franchise.
Buying CarsDerrick

CLASSIC CARS: Man finds his dream car - a 1959 Ford - at an auction

Warren McCrary can't recall a time when he wasn't fascinated with the retractable hardtop cars that Ford manufactured in 1957, 1958, and 1959. A total of 20,766 Ford retractable hardtops were built in 1957, but dwindled to 14,713 in 1958. Only 12,915 were made during the 1959 model year when Ford pulled the plug on the unusual car.
Carsmotor1.com

Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR will cross the auction block at Pebble Beach

Have you ever seen a Mercedes CLK GTR? In photos surely yes, but live probably not since it is one of the rarest and most sought-after cars in the world. Mercedes raced with the CLK GTR in the FIA GT championship starting in 1997 and, to meet the homologation requirements, had to build a road variant. In total, apart from two prototypes, 26 CLK GTRs were produced – 20 coupes and 6 roadsters.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Ford Moving toward Build-to-Order, Away from Packed Dealer Lots

The pandemic and the resulting chip shortage have changed how Americans buy cars, and Ford thinks that a build-to-order process is the right way to go moving forward. To help sell cars online, Ford recently introduced Ford Express Buy for the Mustang Mach-E and Ford Blue Advantage for used cars and other digital options.
Carsfordauthority.com

Ford Engineer Booted From Olympics Over Administrative Error

With the eyes of the world fixated on the summer Olympics in Tokyo, Chioma CiCi Onyekwere – FoMoCo’s design and release engineer for Ford Super Duty – was set to get her chance to show off her athletic talents on the world stage. After five years of training, the Ford engineer made the cut and was all ready to compete in the discus throw, but that dream was dashed after Onyekwere was one of 20 athletes recently banned from the Olympics by the Athletics Integrity Unit for noncompliance with doping rules.

Comments / 0

Community Policy