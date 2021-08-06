Ford GT40 Stunt Car From 'Ford V Ferrari' Heading To Auction
Filming for Ford v Ferrari wrapped long ago, the movie hitting theaters in November 2019 before winning two Academy Awards. It’s a passionate and exciting drama about the bitter battle between Ford and Ferrari at Le Mans in the late 1960s, and you could own a piece of the movie. One of the six replica Ford GT40 stunt cars used in the movie is heading to next month’s Mecum Auction, and the star car could be yours.www.motor1.com
Comments / 0