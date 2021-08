On Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 at 4:17 pm the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Robert D. Schwartz, age 44, of Seneca Falls, New York. The arrest stems from a complaint of an order of protection violation at a residence in the Town of Seneca Falls. It was found that Schwartz was residing at the home of the protected party of the order of protection. During the investigation, it was discovered that Schwartz also had an active warrant for failure to appear issued by the Town of Seneca Falls Court. Schwartz was located at the residence and taken into custody, and charged with one count of criminal contempt in the second degree, a misdemeanor.