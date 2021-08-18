Cancel
Marienville, PA

Featured Local Job: Residential Treatment Supervisor I

By Tyler Ochs
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbraxas currently has an opening for a Residential Treatment Supervisor I in Marienville, PA. Equal Opportunity Employer. Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Marienville, PA
