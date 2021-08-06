STAY INDOORS: Unhealthy air conditions in Salt Lake Valley, officials warn
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – If you haven’t been outside to check out the extremely poor air quality in the Salt Lake Valley on Friday, don’t. The Utah Division of Air Quality is calling conditions a “red day,” with air quality so potentially harmful, it has been categorized as “unhealthy.” Summer days in Utah are often labeled as “orange,” having air quality “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” but Friday’s situation is considered to be unhealthy for all, according to officials.www.abc4.com
