Update on Dolal Idd case. WCCO reports: “Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena announced Friday that deadly force was justified in the shooting of Dolal Idd by three Minneapolis police officers. … Keena says the decision not to file charges against officers Paul Huyhn, Darcy Klund and Jason Schmitt came after a thorough review of the facts surrounding the death of Idd on Dec. 30. … ‘It is my conclusion that given the facts and circumstances of this incident, it was objectively reasonable for the three peace officers to believe Mr. Idd posed a deadly threat to them and other officers at the scene at the time they fired their weapons, Keena said in the charging decision.”