Yamaha wants to future-proof your hearing with new true wireless earbuds

By Becky Scarrott
whathifi.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith fresh true wireless earbuds (accompanied by ever-growing spec-sheets) arriving thick and fast, how does one stand out from the crowd in 2021? Yamaha has resolved to future-proof our hearing with its new TW-E3B true wireless headphone proposition, a product featuring a USP that the company is calling 'Listening Care'.

#Wireless Earbuds#Yamaha#True Wireless#Hearing Loss#Arts#Listening Care#Listening Care#The Tw E3b#Tw E3b#Ma#Stuff#Cabaret
