As we all know, we had to skip a lot of great events due to the COVID pandemic over the last year. One of those events was the EOT Breakfast on the Farm. I am happy to say it is back in 2021, and I hope you will be able to join us. The local agriculture community and a host of volunteers are all geared up for this year’s EOT Breakfast on the Farm event. This year’s event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Twin Spruce Farm North located north of Perham at 48285 County Highway 51, Perham (follow the signs). This recently completely remodeled dairy farm is owned and operated by Arnie and Kris Gruenes and their seven children. Pancakes and sausage will be served from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., all cooked and served by the members of the local farming community.