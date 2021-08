As the summer brings scorching temperatures, our air-conditioned home theaters are beckoning us, and what better way to enjoy them — as well as any content or calls on the go — than with an excellent pair of headphones for a top-tier brand. There are some fantastic ones available in these Sony headphones deals, and right now, at Amazon, Sony WH1000XM3 headphones are only $239. That’s an amazing $111 off their regular price of $350, a discount of more than 30%. These are the best headphones for this price point — don’t let them get away!