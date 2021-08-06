Alliance FNBO Spartans cap a successful season at State
A season of baseball can be a long grind. Unlike other sports, baseball is played almost everyday...in a lot of cases, twice a day. The 2021 season for the Alliance First National Bank-Omaha Spartans, began May 15, and over the next 80 days the Spartan Junior and Senior teams played 104 games. Facing teams from throughout Nebraska, Colorado, South Dakota and Wyoming, finishing with a combined record of 75-28-1...not to shabby!panhandlepost.com
