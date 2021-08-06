Cancel
Corsicana, TX

GC Football: Meet the Tigers Night is Aug. 13

By From Staff Reports
Corsicana Daily Sun
Corsicana Daily Sun
 5 days ago
Corsicana Daily Sun

Corsicana's "Meet the Tigers Night" will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday (Aug. 13) at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium, There will be $1 hot dogs at the event.

Everyone is encouraged to come out and support the Tigers.

Season tickets for the Corsicana Tigers' home football games are on sale online (cisd.org/Athletics) and at the Tigers athletic office from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Reserved tickets are $40 per seat and $20 for parking.

The Tigers play a 10-game schedule, including five home games at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium. District games begin Sept. 17 at home against Royse City.

Tigers Schedule

Aug. 12: Scrimmage at Dallas Carter, 7 p.m.

Aug. 19: Scrimmage vs. Crowley at CNBT Stadium, 7 p.m.

REGULAR SEASON

Aug. 27: At The Colony, 7 p.m.

Sept. 3: Frisco Lebanon Trail, CNBT Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 10: Whitehouse, CNBT Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Sept, 17: Royse City, CNBT Stadium, 7:30 p.m. *

Sept. 24: At Forney, 7:30 p.m. *

Oct. 1: OPEN

Oct. 8: At Greenville, 7:30 p.m. *

Oct. 15: Sulphur Springs, CNBT Stadium, 7:30 p.m. *

Oct. 21: At North Forney, (Thursday), 7 p.m. *

Oct. 29: Crandall, CNBT Stadium, 7:30 p.m. * (Homecoming)

Nov. 5: At Ennis, 7:30 p.m. *

* denotes District 8-5A game

Corsicana Daily Sun

Corsicana Daily Sun

Corsicana, TX
