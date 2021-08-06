Mandatory COVID vaccinations for nursing home workers? One Polk County facility says yes
At least one nursing home in Polk County will soon mandate that all employees be vaccinated against COVID-19. The Estates at Carpenters in North Lakeland is already requiring proof of vaccination for all new hires. Administrator Matt Thompson said the facility is moving toward the same requirement for current employees, even if it means potentially losing workers as the industry faces a workforce shortage.www.newschief.com
