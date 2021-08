The driver of the car suspected of causing the July 21 crash left the scene before police arrived.A man believed to be the driver who intentionally caused a head-on crash that involved two other cars on July 21 has been arrested by Portland and Gresham police. Joshua D. Henry, 39, was arrested on Wed., July 28 and booked on charges of 2nd-degree assault and reckless driving for the crash in the late afternoon that day on Northeast Glisan Street near Northeast 114th Avenue. Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau had previously released photos of the car and driver they believe...