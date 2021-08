MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Both the University of South Alabama and the Alabama Community College System are now requiring masking indoors for all staff, students, and visitorsto prevent the spread of COVID-19. Facial Coverings/Masks: Facial coverings/masks are required indoors on all campuses until further notice. For certain Career Technical programs, such as Welding and Aviation, facial coverings will be suitable for the specific lab setting. For athletics, guidelines for facial coverings/masks are issued from the Alabama Community College Conference.