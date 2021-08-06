Cancel
South Alabama Walmart to close for cleaning, sanitizing

By Lawrence Specker
AL.com
AL.com
 5 days ago
A south Alabama Walmart store will be closed for most of the weekend, according to a Friday morning announcement. The Facebook page for Walmart’s supercenter at 2200 S. McKenzie St. in Foley advised customers that “Our store will be temporarily closed starting Friday, August 6, at 2:00 p.m. for additional cleaning, sanitizing, and stocking. We will reopen Sunday, August 8, at 6:00 a.m. Thank you for your patience and understanding!”

