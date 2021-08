It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Mrs. Melodie Linden Walker, 69, of Riverton, Wyoming June 9th, 2021. Born on March 6th, 1952, in Arapahoe, Wyoming, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Kathryn Linden. Melodie was a graduate of Riverton High School. Throughout her adult life Melodie had a wide range of occupations including the Uranium mine is Gas Hills, WY, managing Pizza Huts (where legend has it, she invented breadsticks) in Riverton, Lander, and Fort Morgan, CO, The Phoenician Resort in Scottsdale, AZ, and SCF Workman’s Comp Insurance in Phoenix, AZ which afforded her the opportunity to work remotely and return to beautiful Wyoming. She was also able to share her love for humanity by giving back to the community as a volunteer for the Fremont County Alliance for Abused Women.