Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has launched its July 29 update, so here’s the full list of changes and additions with this patch! This patch mostly focuses on some playlist changes but does include fixes for Mauer Der Toten which are definitely nice to see. It’s no secret the map has a few rough edges seeing as it’s new, so it’s nice that the team is working to tackle those wherever possible. Other than that, there isn’t a whole lot else, yet what’s being shown is more than welcome. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s July 29 update!