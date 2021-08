Massachusetts has warned of fraud involving the VaxMillions Giveaway and provided steps to help protect people from any issues. VaxMillions, open to anyone in the state who has received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, was established to incentivize people to become vaccinated against COVID. With three drawings left, there will be one $1 million winner who is at least 18 years old and another between 12 and 17 who will win a $300,000 scholarship each time.