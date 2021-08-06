'Seeing' single cells with sound

Chromatin accessibility, proteins levels and other features measured from the same cells. This abandoned idea was not resurrected until Smibert and his colleague Eleni Mimitou listened to a talk given by Caleb Lareau, then at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard and Harvard Medical School. Lareau spoke about mtscATAC-seq, a method he co-developed with Leif Ludwig and other colleagues for jointly profiling single-cell mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) mutations and chromatin accessibility. “We realized that we could essentially do mtscATAC, but by staining the cells with oligo-labeled antibodies before fixing and permeabilizing, we would be able to get surface protein information paired with chromatin accessibility.” Instead of designing specific antibody–oligo reagents to be compatible with scATAC-seq, Smibert and colleagues used a ‘bridge oligo’ as a template to extend the antibody tag in the first amplification cycles. After annealing to the bead-derived barcoded oligo, the products undergo linear amplification in parallel with accessible chromatin fragments. Such a strategy makes it possible to use existing antibody conjugates and lowers the barrier to entry to other groups wanting to use the method, notes Smibert. “From there, we got in touch with Leif and Caleb to see if they were interested in collaborating, and together, we looped in Kelvin Chen for applying ASAP-seq to functional perturbations, and things moved very quickly.”
