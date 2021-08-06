Cancel
Taliban capture capital of Afghanistan's Nimruz province

By Jacob Knutson
Axios
Axios
 5 days ago
The Taliban captured the city of Zaranj, the capital of Nimruz province in southwest Afghanistan, government officials announced Friday, according to the New York Times. Why it matters: Zaranj, which has at least 50,000 residents, is the first provincial capital to fall under Taliban control since President Biden announced a military withdrawal from Afghanistan, which has coincided with large territorial gains by the insurgent group and a sharp uptick in violence.

