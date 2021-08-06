Taliban capture capital of Afghanistan's Nimruz province

Afghanistan is teetering on the brink. Early this week, the Taliban escalated its military offensive across large swaths of the country. Taliban fighters assaulted major cities and launched rocket attacks at the airports in Herat and Kandahar, and captured the provincial capital of Nimruz in southwestern Afghanistan. The Taliban also controls districts in Helmand province and is threatening to capture the provincial capital. Long War Journal estimates that 223 Afghan districts are now under Taliban control, 113 are contested, and 73 are under government control. Taliban militants also control border crossings with Tajikistan and Iran.