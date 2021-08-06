Progressive Insurance Hurt by Rise in Auto Claims, Low Premiums in Q2

Progressive Corp. reported a 56% decrease in net income to $790.1 million for the second quarter. Net income was down 9% for the first six months. The company said the largest contributor to the year-over-year decreases was the reduction of underwriting income, which decreased 68% for the quarter and 38% for the first six months of 2021. The companywide underwriting margin for the second quarter 2021 was 3.5%, compared to 12.3% for the same period last year.