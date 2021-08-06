Cancel
Lifestyle

Allyson Felix Breaks Olympic Record in Shoes She’s Auctioning for Charity

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
 5 days ago
Olympian Allyson Felix is off to a running start with a bespoke sneaker from her new brand.

The Olympic athlete just won the bronze medal for the women’s 400-meter dash at the Tokyo Olympics, her final Olympic competition, this morning. She is now the most-awarded American female track athlete in the games’ history — and tied with Carl Lewis for the most Olympic medals won in track competitions by Team USA.

To celebrate her achievement, Felix is auctioning off her bespoke Saysh 0.07 Spike shoes. Felix, who wore the bespoke pair during the race, marks the first moment where an athlete ran in their own spikes at the competition. Felix’s spikes will be up for auction on Saysh’s website once the games conclude.

The pair will also come with a unique NFT, created by Saysh as a one-of-one digital art piece. Together, the shoes’ proceeds will be donated to the Power of She Fund. The Fund, created in partnership with the Women’s Sports Foundation and Felix’s brand sponsor, Athleta, provides resources for athletes who are mothers to compete at their full potential.

Next month, Felix will release three colorways of her Saysh One sneakers — white, black, and blue — which you can preorder for $150 on BySaysh.com . Saysh One sneakers aren’t just made for running, but also daily wear, featuring woven textile and microsuede uppers with a snug lacing system. They were specifically designed to fit women’s feet with greater support and comfort, while also looking sleek and elegant.

Saysh was created by Felix with women in mind, following a 2019 split with ex-sponsor Nike over maternity protections. Felix publicly launched the company last month, with her brother, Wes, serving as its CEO.

“What Allyson experienced at Nike [with the lack of maternity protections] was really hard, and because of that feeling of feeling thrown away, of feeling overlooked, it was so important to focus solely on women because we don’t want women to have that feeling, Allyson doesn’t want women to have that feeling,” Wes Felix previously told FN.

