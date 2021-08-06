Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawaii State

Spaceborne Sentinel Keeps Watch Over Hawaiian Volcanoes

bigislandnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolcano Watch is a weekly article and activity update written by U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates. Geologists at the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) had their mobile phones buzzing this past week with automated alert messages, notifying them that there was something new and hot on the Island of Hawaiʻi. Although the internal alert system is meant to detect new volcanic activity, no eruption was occurring.

bigislandnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Industry
Local
Hawaii Business
City
Volcano, HI
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K Lauea Volcano#Volcano Watch#Noaa#Usgs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Astronomynationalgeographic.com

This asteroid is one of the most likely to hit Earth. Here’s what it means for our future.

New ultraprecise measurements show that the asteroid Bennu has a higher chance than thought of impacting our planet sometime in the next 300 years, NASA says. For hundreds of millions of years, a top-shaped rubble pile called Bennu has orbited the sun in relative isolation. The asteroid, about a third of a mile wide at its equator, poses no immediate threat to our planet. But hundreds of years from now, there is a small chance that Bennu could slam into Earth.
SciencePosted by
Salon

The ocean is about to flip a switch that could permanently disrupt life on Earth: study

A massive Atlantic Ocean current system, which affects climate, sea levels and weather systems around the world, may be about to be fatally disrupted. A new report in the journal Nature Climate Change describes how a series of Atlantic Ocean currents have reached "an almost complete loss of stability over the last century" as the planet continues to warm. The report, authored by Dr. Niklas Boers, specifically analyzes data on ocean temperature and salinity to demonstrate that their circulation has weakened over the past few decades. If current trends continue unabated, they may slow to a dangerous level or even shut down entirely.
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

10 out-of-this-world images of Earth taken by Landsat satellites

The Landsat project, a joint venture between NASA and the U.S. Geological Survey, is the longest continuous space-based record of Earth in existence. A total of eight Landsat satellites have been launched into space since 1972, with a ninth set to launch in September. In that time, the satellites have captured more than 9 million images of the planet's surface, which have been used in more than 18,000 scientific papers, according to NASA's Earth Observatory.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

NASA Calculations Show Asteroid Bennu Has a Chance of Slamming Into Earth

In a study released today (August 11, 2021), NASA researchers used precision-tracking data from the agency’s Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) spacecraft to better understand movements of the potentially hazardous asteroid Bennu through the year 2300, significantly reducing uncertainties related to its future orbit, and improving scientists’ ability to determine the total impact probability and predict orbits of other asteroids.
Wildlifeucsd.edu

Scientists Explore Mineral-Rich Seafloor, DDT Dump Sites; Discover Methane Seep, Whale Fall

Exploratory dives off California coast in waste dumping grounds and areas of potential mining will advance understanding of human impacts on deep-sea ecosystem. Marine scientists aboard Schmidt Ocean Institute's research vessel Falkor have completed a 12-day expedition off the coast of Southern California to survey the biodiversity of deep sea areas rich in minerals that are of interest to deep sea mining developers around the world.
Sciencenatureworldnews.com

World's Tallest Active Volcano: Mount Etna’s Crater Continues to Grow in Height

After six months of activity, Mount Etna's southeastern crater has risen in height. According to Italy's volcano monitoring agency, this makes it Europe's tallest active volcano in the present time. According to the National Institute for Geophysics and Vulcanology (INGV), the youngest and most active crater of the renowned volcano...
AstronomyPosted by
UPI News

OSIRIS-REx helps scientists model the orbit of hazardous asteroid Bennu

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The half-a-kilometer-wide asteroid Bennu is already one of the most well-studied asteroids prior to the OSIRIS-REx mission. By ysing positional data collected over the course of the two-year sample return mission, however, scientists were able to improve their knowledge of Bennu's trajectory by a factor of 20, NASA scientists said at a press briefing.
EnvironmentPhys.org

Protecting earth from space storms

"There are only two natural disasters that could impact the entire U.S.," according to Gabor Toth, professor of Climate and Space Sciences and Engineering at the University of Michigan. "One is a pandemic and the other is an extreme space weather event." We're currently seeing the effects of the first...
Astronomycoastalreview.org

Lunar ‘wobble’ gets attention but sea levels are the problem

Something about describing a lunar cycle that influences tide levels as “moon wobbles” sounded tantalizing enough to flood the recent news cycle for a few days. Yet, if it takes a tipsy moon — a phenomenon known for centuries — to bring attention to climate science and evolving understanding of sea level rise impacts, it could help engage the public in supporting efforts to mitigate the worst effects.
Aerospace & DefenseNASA

NASA, International Panel Provide a New Window on Rising Seas

A new online visualization tool will enable anyone to see what sea levels will look like anywhere in the world in the decades to come. NASA’s Sea Level Change Team has created a sea level projection tool that makes extensive data on future sea level rise from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) easily accessible to the public – and to everyone with a stake in planning for the changes to come.
Wildlifepetapixel.com

Beautiful New Species of Jellyfish Photographed 2,300 Feet Under the Sea

As part of a 2021 North Atlantic Stepping Stones expedition, what is called a potentially “unknown” or “undescribed” red jellyfish in the genus Poralia was captured on camera. The disk-shaped red jellyfish was found floating nearly 2,300 feet below the surface. An “undescribed” species is the term scientists use to...
Scienceinsidescience.org

How Do You Take the Earth's Temperature? Check Out Undersea Volcanos

(Inside Science) -- How do you take the Earth's temperature? Scientists need this vital figure to assess our planet's geological past and its future. But you can't just wrap the Earth in a blanket and ask it to suck on a thermometer. Scientists have long struggled to find the best...
AstronomyPosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Watch: 'Flying Saucer' Filmed in Alaska

A cool video from a national park in Alaska shows what appears to be some kind of flying saucer hovering over water, but the 'alien craft' is actually an optical illusion. The wondrous scene recently unfolded at Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, which posted a video (which can be seen below) of the odd moment on their Facebook page. In the footage, an odd object that somewhat resembles a hat can be seen silently floating in the sky over the bay.
Astronomymicrosoftnewskids.com

Could Mars’ Extinct Volcanoes Reawaken?

Mars might not be as dead as it seems. Scientists recently discovered a dark spot in old orbiter images, revealing evidence of volcanic activity from not so long ago. 👀
ScienceRedbook

The 16 Most Dangerous Volcanoes on Earth

In 2021, we've seen lava erupt from volcanoes in Iceland, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and, most recently, the Democratic Republic of the Congo. While volcanic eruptions are certainly nothing new, these recent eruptions serve as a reminder that dangerous active volcanoes exist and will continue to serve as a potential threat to the surrounding creatures and environment.
WildlifePosted by
The Hill

Extremely rare bird thought dead discovered on Hawaiian volcano

There are only an estimated 150 of the kiwikiu, better known as the Maui parrotbill. The kiwikiu, better known as the Maui parrotbill, is critically endangered. Five of the seven rare bird species were killed in an epidemic of avian malaria brought by nonnative mosquitoes. A male bird was seen...
LifestyleMining Journal

Volcanoes inspire designs

Mother Earth has been blowing off lots of steam lately — as well as ash and a mess of lava. The volcanic eruptions, and the pumice and other rock they leave in their wake, have inspired some remarkable decorative design. Scores of volcanoes are spewing now, from Indonesia to Alaska,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy