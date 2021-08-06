Cancel
Fair Manager Excited for Tonight's Rodney Atkins Concert

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Scotts Bluff County Fair is in full swing, and Fair Manager Lanna Hubbard says she’s excited to wow the masses tonight with this year’s fair concert. Tickets are $25 for tonight’s show, which starts at 7:30 at the fairgrounds in Mitchell.

