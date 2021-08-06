Cancel
Samsung Galaxy A52 long-term review: Regular phone

By Taylor Kerns
Android Police
 5 days ago
This story was originally published . Samsung's A-series phones have become a known quantity: they're good, moderately priced devices, targeted at folks who might not care what processor their phone has or even know what RAM is. But as the delta between mid-range and flagship shrinks, less-expensive options like the Galaxy A52 are getting better and better — you don't have to give up nearly as much to save some money as you used to. The A52 is so solid, in fact, that I wouldn't mind using it full time — if it weren't for a couple sore spots, anyway.

