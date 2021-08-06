Harrison Hensley

He was born September 30, 1953 in Logan County, WV, the son of the late Lewis & Bessie Tomblin Hensley.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, James Sr & Belle Carter Hensley and Harrison & Celia McCoy Tomblin, sister, Mary Helen Hensley, brother, Brady Hensley and his mother and father-in-law, William Story and Marie Klepper.

Harrison enjoyed playing music, hunting, watching TV and spending time with family and friends.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Connie Hensley; one son, Kenneth Grimble; two sisters, Gracie (James) Bryant and Lucy Bryant; six brothers, Manuel (Barbara) Hensley, Ernest (Nellie) Hensley, Leroy Hensley, Dave (Tammy) Hensley, Clifford (Betty) Hensley and Lewis Hensley Jr; and his nieces and nephews, Bessie (Edward) Hampton, Rosie (Riley) Evans, Glen (Lisa) Bryant, Daniel (Heather) Hensley, Jennifer (Brett) Williamson, Brandon (Sarah) Hensley, Glen (Dewana) Bryant, Roscoe (RoseAnne) Hensley, Darlene (Warren) Lowe and Anthony Pelky.

Services will be held at 12:00pm, Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Freeman Funeral Home with Rev. Elbert Collins Jr and Rev. Darrell Newsome officiating. Burial will follow at the Hensley Family Cemetery, Chapmanville, WV.

Visitation will be on Monday, August 9, 2021 from 6:00pm until 9:00pm at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Daniel Hensley, Ed Maynard, Glen Bryant, Andrew Hensley, Roscoe Hensley and Kaven Turley.

Honorary pallbearers will be Devin Blevins, Robbie Hensley and Leroy Hensley Jr.

Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville, WV is in charge of the arrangements.