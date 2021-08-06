‘Home Town’ Star Erin Napier Posts Sweet Update About Newborn Daughter

“Home Town” star Erin Napier commemorated some of the most precious days in a mother’s life in a recent social media post.

This week, Napier shared a photo of her holding her baby daughter in her arms. In addition to the photo, the mother of two shared an update about how the most recent addition to the family she shares with her husband and co-star, Ben Napier, is doing.

“At a little over two months old, Mae makes cooing/puppy sounds, eats 5 ounces per feeding, sleeps from 9 pm – 7:30 am and has a nap schedule,” Erin shared.

Just like most parents, Erin Napier can’t believe how quickly time with her new baby girl is passing.

“I can’t believe we are almost out of the newborn days,” she shared. She also added the adorable hashtag, “#maedays.”

Unsurprisingly, fans of “Home Town” and the Napier family were very happy to see this update about baby Mae. Erin’s post had received almost 160,000 likes as of mid-day on Friday, Aug. 6. It also received a positive comment from a famous television personality.

“Sweet beautiful child,” “The Pioneer Woman” Ree Drummond shared with Erin Napier.

Drummond isn’t the only celebrity fan of baby Mae and the Napier family. “Wheel of Fortune” star Vanna White was also happy to hear the news of Mae’s birth. White even sent Mae and her family a handmade blanket after the baby’s birth.

Baby Mae is the Second Child of ‘Home Town’ Stars Erin Napier and Ben Napier

Baby girl Mae is the second child of Erin Napier and Ben Napier of “Home Town” fame. According to House Beautiful, the famous television couple welcomed Mae to the world on May 28, 2021. Their oldest child, a daughter named Helen, is 3 years old.

Interestingly, Mae’s name made an appearance in the hit NBC series “This Is Us.”

The Napiers are friends with actor Chris Sullivan. In a scene where characters are trying to select a name for a new baby, a list of names was shown on the screen. Making the list was the name, “Mae.”

Erin explained the appearance of the name via Instagram in the days after Mae was born.

“An Easter egg from our friend @sullivangrams: earlier this year on @nbcthisisus, Kate and Toby were at the hospital awaiting their baby. Our friend Chris, who plays Toby, was writing down ideas for the baby’s middle name and he snuck Mae (and her middle name!) in there to see if we would spot it when we watched the episode,” Erin Napier also shared.

Erin and Ben met in 2004 while they were students at Ole Miss. They were married on Nov. 22, 2008.