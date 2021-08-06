Here's Everything You Need to Know About Season 3 of Ted Lasso

Based on pre-existing characters from NBC Sports and developed into an Apple TV+ comedy series by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Joe Kelly, and Brendan Hunt, Season 2 of the highly acclaimed Ted Lasso is building on all of the warm, fuzzy feelings that it gave fans with its first season and is digging even deeper and getting a bit darker. Ted Lasso (Sudeikis) still has all of the optimism and underdog determination that’s worked in his favor when it comes to coaching AFC Richmond, but when he finds himself at a crossroads in his personal life, he chooses to bury his own pain to focus on turning the team’s fortunes around.