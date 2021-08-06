Cancel
Here's Everything You Need to Know About Season 3 of Ted Lasso

We're feeling as happy as Rebecca receiving her morning biscuits, because Ted Lasso is finally back on our screens for its second season. So far, the reception to the sophomore season has been extraordinary, and the show has earned a whopping 98 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The 12-episode season will come to an end in October, but thankfully, you can rest easy at night knowing that Apple has already renewed the show for a third season.

