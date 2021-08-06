Cancel
6 to Watch: Team USA Men's Basketball, Baseball, Miami's Johnson, Team USA Women's Water Polo Win Gold

By NBC 6
NBC Miami
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday was day 15 of the Tokyo Olympics - and the stakes were high for Team USA in the medal hunt. Here's a look at some of the top picks of what and how to watch. Both Team USA men's basketball and baseball were back in action and looking to be crowned the tops of their sports - while USA track star Allyson Felix won her 11th medal at the Tokyo Olympics, making her the most decorated American Olympian in track and field history.

