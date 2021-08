The Big East put the results of the preseason poll of the league’s women’s soccer coaches out into the public on Thursday, and quite honestly, the whole thing was a bit of a disappointment for our purposes here. After losing out on a tiebreaker to gain one of the four spots in the conference tournament in the spring and one of two in the Midwest Division, Marquette women’s soccer was picked to finish eighth out of 11 teams in the Big East this season.