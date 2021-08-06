Cancel
Obituaries

Nancy May McCormick

By Naomi Bowles
Lootpress
Lootpress
 5 days ago

Nancy provided a lovely home for her husband and children.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles McCormick.

Nancy is survived by son, Homer (Laurie) McCormick; daughter, Cindy (Gary) McCormick; grandchildren, Robert McCormick, Curtis McCormick, Loyd (Terrina) Adkins, Jr., Jason (Jamie) Adkins, Jeremy Adkins, Nicholas Adkins; great grandchildren, Austin Adkins, Jason Adkins Jr., Julie Adkins, Jacob Adkins, and Jasmin Adkins.

Per Nancy’s wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no service.

Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com
Homer
