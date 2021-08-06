Nancy May McCormick

Nancy Ann Brose, 83, formerly of McCutchenville, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at the St. Francis Home in Tiffin following an extended illness. On May 1, 1938, Nancy was born in Toledo, the oldest of four daughters of the late Rogers and Josephine (Jeko) Shock. She was raised in Fostoria, where she graduated from St. Wendelin Catholic School.