Nancy May McCormick
Nancy provided a lovely home for her husband and children.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles McCormick.
Nancy is survived by son, Homer (Laurie) McCormick; daughter, Cindy (Gary) McCormick; grandchildren, Robert McCormick, Curtis McCormick, Loyd (Terrina) Adkins, Jr., Jason (Jamie) Adkins, Jeremy Adkins, Nicholas Adkins; great grandchildren, Austin Adkins, Jason Adkins Jr., Julie Adkins, Jacob Adkins, and Jasmin Adkins.
Per Nancy’s wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no service.
Comments / 0