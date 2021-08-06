Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Audubon, IA

Thomas Nicholas Siepker

swiowanewssource.com
 5 days ago

The family will meet with friends Sunday evening Aug. 8, from 5-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. The Mass of Christian Burial for Thomas Nicholas Siepker, 67, will be con-celebrated by Tom’s brother Father Dan Siepker and Father David Nkrumah on Monday Aug. 9, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Audubon. Interment will be in the Iowa Veterans Cemetery near Adel, on Tuesday Aug. 10, at 2 p.m. The casket bearers will be John Lee Hansen, III, Derek Niklasen, Dain Niklasen, Jonnie Meislahn, Duane Sloth, and Don Mosinski.

www.swiowanewssource.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Anthony, IA
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
Adel, IA
State
Kentucky State
City
Glenwood, IA
City
Audubon, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#John Lee#St Patrick#The Audubon High School#Emmert Manufacturing#The United States Army#Lutheran Church#Melville Farms#Tractor Parts#Ebi#Worthington Ag
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban take Ghazni city on road to Afghan capital

KABUL, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents captured the city of Ghazni on Thursday, the ninth provincial capital they have seized in a week, as U.S. intelligence said the capital, Kabul, just 150 km to the northeast, could fall to the insurgents within 90 days. The speed of the Taliban...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...
TV & VideosABC News

'Jeopardy!' names Mike Richards as new permanent host

Nearly a year after Alex Trebek's death, "Jeopardy!" finally has a new permanent host. Executive producer Mike Richards, who guest hosted this year from Feb. 22 through March 5, will take over the reigns as host beginning at the start of the show's 38th season later this year. "I am...

Comments / 0

Community Policy