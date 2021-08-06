The family will meet with friends Sunday evening Aug. 8, from 5-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. The Mass of Christian Burial for Thomas Nicholas Siepker, 67, will be con-celebrated by Tom’s brother Father Dan Siepker and Father David Nkrumah on Monday Aug. 9, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Audubon. Interment will be in the Iowa Veterans Cemetery near Adel, on Tuesday Aug. 10, at 2 p.m. The casket bearers will be John Lee Hansen, III, Derek Niklasen, Dain Niklasen, Jonnie Meislahn, Duane Sloth, and Don Mosinski.