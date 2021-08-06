Cancel
Victoria, TX

Port of Victoria partners with Zinc Resources, LLC

crossroadstoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria County Navigation District and Zinc Resources, LLC unanimously approved a settlement for a 25-acre lease on the new rail loop at the Port’s Victoria North Industrial Site. The original lease term is 10-years with extension options of up to 50-years altogether. Zinc Resources, LLC will invest about $60 million at the site to create a state-of-the-art Waelz Kiln facility. This facility will help safely recycle Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) dust, which is considered hazardous, into two value-added products.

